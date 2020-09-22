Suspect bites through Florida deputy’s pants during arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect being arrested in Orange County bit through the deputy’s pants, nearly drawing blood.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of one of their deputies pulling up his pant leg to show a gnarly bite mark. The sheriff’s office said the suspect bit him while being detained.

“Someone who didn’t want to go to jail bit right through this deputy’s pants,” the sheriff’s office said. “This trespasser had just battered someone when our deputy arrived & he was combative and began fighting.”

