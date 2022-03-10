Live: Suspect arrested in deaths of Florida couple who had their throats slashed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The person of interest in the deaths of a married couple who had their throats cut over the weekend was arrested, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The man was identified as Jean Macean.

In a tweet, Chief of Police Jakari Young thanked U.S. Marshalls, Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their help in locating Macean.

Officers found Brenda and Terry Aultman dead with their throats slashed near the side of the road Sunday morning. Investigators said the couple was riding their bikes when they were attacked.

It’s unclear how long their bodies had been on the road.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Young said. “We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”