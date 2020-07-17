Suspect accused of stomping on unconscious Florida officer’s head identified

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect accused of stomping on an unconscious Florida officer’s head during a shooting incident Thursday has been identified by police.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 19-year-old Jaden Perkins was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The police department received a call around 5 a.m. about a “suspicious person” in a Panera Bread parking lot Thursday, according to First Coast News. When the first officer arrived on scene, he reportedly got into a physical struggle with the suspect who ended up knocking the officer unconscious.

The agency said the suspect, Perkins, began to stomp on the officer’s head.

When an additional officer arrived, the Perkins said something to the effect of, “You’re going to have to kill me,” the police department said.

The backup officer ended up firing one round at the suspect after Perkins reached for the officer’s gun, police said. Perkins fell to the ground but reportedly continued to be combative before getting taken to the hospital.

The injured officer is home and recovering, but will have to undergo facial reconstructive surgery next week, the Atlantic Police Department said on Facebook.

Perkins’ mugshot has not been released.