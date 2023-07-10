SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the first known survivors of sexual abuse from disgraced doctor Larry Nassar said she shed tears after learning that he was stabbed 10 times Sunday afternoon at Coleman Correctional Facility in Florida, and does not support the violence.

“I wouldn’t be honest if I said I didn’t shed tears today,” said Sarah Klein, who now works as an attorney representing other sexual abuse survivors. “I have and I did. It kicks up the sand, and it’s part of my process to work through that.”

Klein said she learned of the attack like she would any other news story.

“I opened my web browser this morning to go to my email and the face of my perpetrator of over 17 years of my life is staring back at me,” she said.

Klein was just 8 years old when she went with a friend to the local gymnastics club in Lansing, Michigan. It was there she would meet a young Nassar, who volunteered as the team’s trainer, years before he would go on to work with the sport’s elite athletes and Olympians.

Despite reliving the trauma of her experience amid news of this attack, she hopes Nassar survives to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“If Larry had died from this stabbing, I would’ve felt another one of my perpetrators would have escaped his sentence,” she said.

“This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I’ve spoken with today,” Klein said in a statement on Twitter earlier Monday. “The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions, including law enforcement, that protected him and allowed him to prey on children. I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors. I absolutely do not support violence because it’s morally wrong and death would be an easy out for Nassar.”

A prison guard and union representative told 8 On Your Side that the union believes understaffing is partly to blame, saying inmates take advantage of overworked, tired correctional officers, which could lead to incidents like these.

“We have numerous assaults, we always have inmate assaults. This is the first high profile assault we’ve had this year,” said Peyton Perry, who was off-duty at the time of the attack, but spoke to 8 On Your Side just hours after the story broke.

“I was shocked that this happened to this inmate, because he was very quiet, he stays to himself, he’s not out there moving around a lot,” Perry said. “So for it to have happened the way it happened, it’s quite the shock.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement:

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community. We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane.

“Staffing at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Coleman remains a top priority. FCC Coleman is currently staffed at approximately ​89.5% and it remains imperative that we increase our staffing levels. FCC Coleman is actively recruiting to hire various positions including Correctional Officers and is also utilizing various retention incentives to retain our current employees.”

However, union representatives believe staffing levels provided by BOP account for everyone including office staff members, while they say there is a lack of actual correctional officers working inside prisons.

For Klein, she hopes sharing her story will help other survivors.

“It’s going to be with me my whole life, whether he’s alive or dead,” she said. “I do shed a few tears, and then I pick myself up, dust myself off, and then I show up like I’m doing right now with you for all survivors.”