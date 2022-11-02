TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Inflation is dominating the conversation among voters ahead of the midterm elections. A new survey out of the University of South Florida shows the widespread impact inflation could have on the midterm elections.

The survey measured the public’s opinion on the impact of inflation and attitudes toward the government’s response to rising costs. Participants were asked to identify the key issues that will impact how they vote in the midterm elections.

“It’s actually more severe than I anticipated to be quite honest. Um, a couple of alarming numbers in the data,” USF professor Stephen Neely said.

“Heading into the midterms, we asked folks to identify the top three factors that are going to influence how they vote. The most common factor is inflation,” Neely said.

Fifty-two percent ranked inflation as their number one priority. A close second was the economy and jobs coming in at 48 percent.

“The undecided voters — the voters who don’t know if they’re going to show up in a midterm election — they care about economic issues,” Neely said.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed said they are somewhat or very dissatisfied with the federal government’s response to inflation.

“We just see across the board that this is really crushing Floridians. It’s crushing families, middle-class Floridians and they’re very dissatisfied with the response.” Neely added.

Another striking part of that survey was that almost 90 percent said they have changed grocery shopping habits due to record high inflation costs.