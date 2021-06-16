Survey: Florida among best states to live in

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida ranks in the top half of WalletHub’s new list of best states to live in.

The rankings compare the country’s 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability, WalletHub said.

Some of the indicators include housing costs, income growth, weekly work hours, education rates, and quality of hospitals.

Florida ranked 6th in quality of life and 14th in the economy but received low scores for affordability with the fourth-highest housing costs across the nation.

Experts recommend taking into consideration the challenges faced by some states during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they plan to move forward when determining if a new state is the right fit for you.

You can read the full WalletHub article here.