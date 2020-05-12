Surveillance video released of man pulling out gun at Florida Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA)— The Orlando Police Department needs your help identifying a man who pulled out a weapon inside of a grocery store Saturday evening.

It happened on Saturday night at the Publix located at 4606 S. Kirkman Road after customers began arguing at the deli counter. The situation escalated when one of the patrons pulled out his firearm.

The video shows the suspect clearly pointing a gun at another man in a gray shirt as customers and workers ran away.

No shots were ever fired and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.