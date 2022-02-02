Surfside condo’s sister building gets structural supports

FILE – Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Seven months after an oceanfront condominium collapsed and killed 98 people near Miami, temporary structural supports have been added to areas in the underground garage of its sister tower. The Champlain Towers North condo board said in a Jan. 19, 2022, letter to unit owners that the shorting was done “in an abundance of caution” as part of an ongoing inspection by a structural engineer.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Seven months after an oceanfront condominium collapsed and killed 98 people near Miami, temporary structural supports were added to areas in the underground garage of its sister tower.

The Champlain Towers North condo board said in a Jan. 19 letter to unit owners that the shoring was installed “in an abundance of caution” as part of an ongoing inspection by a structural engineer.

The condo was built in 1981 and has a nearly identical design as the Champlain Towers South, which partially collapsed early on the morning of June 24. The official cause of the collapse remains undetermined. But the sister tower was declared safe a few weeks afterward.