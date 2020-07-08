Supreme Court ruling could help robocall crackdown

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – There’s some good news for the many Floridians sick and tired of constant robocalls.

The US Supreme Court has upheld a decades old federal law banning robocalls you can help fight back against offenders.

It’s an annoyance anyone with a phone can relate to: Robocalls.

There were more than 350,000 complaints in Florida just last year.

But thanks to a new US Supreme Court ruling, the law banning robocalls has been upheld and even beefed up, removing an exemption for debt collectors.

“Part of what the law does is allows new technology to be invented [and] allow us an opportunity to actually go after some of those companies,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Fried heads Florida’s Division of Consumer Services her agency fined 16 companies nearly a million dollars for violating Florida’s ‘Do Not Call’ list last year.

“For consumers this is a huge win. This is a real opportunity to get those robocalls off of our phone lines,” said Fried.

However not everyone is happy with the ruling. Pollsters and political consultants had hoped the court would grant them an exemption from the ban.

But Ron Sachs told us those who were suing have plenty of other less intrusive options to reach voters.

“We do surveying, polling every week to broad numbers of people locally, statewide, even nationally and those polls are from voter rolls and they are online surveys that people opt-in,” said Sachs.

Cell phone companies have been developing new technologies for labeling and even filtering out suspected robocalls.

As an added protection sign up for Florida’s ‘Do Not Call’ list. You can also file a complaint here.

The federal government also recently beefed up penalties for violators.

The TRACED Act signed into law in December sets fines as high as $10,000 per unlawful robocall in some cases.