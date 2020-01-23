Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch News Channel 8 live online

Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Comcast executives confirmed Thursday that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe.

Though it won’t open until 2023, there will be lots of construction activity next year at the future Epic Universe location. It’s being built just north of the Orange County Convention Center and the initial concept art depicted four immersive themed lands.

Super Nintendo World had long been rumored to be a land coming to Epic Universe. The confirmation came during a Comcast Q4 earnings call Thursday.

When answering a question during the call, a Comcast executive said Super Nintendo Land will be part of the “fourth-gate” in Florida.

Universal is slated to open the first Super Nintendo Land this year in Japan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss