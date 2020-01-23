Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Comcast executives confirmed Thursday that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe.

Though it won’t open until 2023, there will be lots of construction activity next year at the future Epic Universe location. It’s being built just north of the Orange County Convention Center and the initial concept art depicted four immersive themed lands.

Super Nintendo World had long been rumored to be a land coming to Epic Universe. The confirmation came during a Comcast Q4 earnings call Thursday.

When answering a question during the call, a Comcast executive said Super Nintendo Land will be part of the “fourth-gate” in Florida.

Universal is slated to open the first Super Nintendo Land this year in Japan.