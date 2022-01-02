Sunset Skyway bridge lit Yellow for Florida’s ‘Move Over month’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the next week, the Sunset Skyway Bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee Counties will be lit up in yellow to bring awareness to the move over law in the state of Florida.

January is Move Over month according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). The law mandates drivers to move over for emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway. If drivers cannot leave the lane closest to the emergency or service vehicle, they must slow to a speed that is 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

The event was scheduled to start at the rest area on the Sunshine Skyway and travel southbound from St. Petersburg.

“Every year far too many law enforcement officers, as well as emergency, sanitation, wrecker and utility service workers are needlessly injured or killed along Florida’s roadways,” said Chief Kenneth Albano, Temple Terrace Police Department and President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

“The roadside is one of the most dangerous places on Earth to work,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Please protect those that protect us, by giving them more room or slowing down when that’s not possible.”