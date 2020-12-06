Sunday marks one year since NAS Pensacola shooting

Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sunday marks one year since a foreign training student at NAS Pensacola opened fire and killed three servicemen.

Ensign Joshua Watson, Petty Officer 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Walters were killed by the gunman.

To honor all those affected by the attack, the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) held a memorial service and wreath-laying, along with individual Purple Heart ceremonies for each of the fallen. That ceremony was not open to the public but there is a public ceremony tonight.

There will be a candlelight vigil at Blue Wahoos Stadium Sunday evening at 7 EST.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss