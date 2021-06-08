Suicides in Florida down 9% in 2020 despite pandemic stress, state data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During the recovery and reopening portion of Florida’s COVID-19 pandemic response, a particular importance for reopening was placed on the role it would have in helping to reduce the number of suicides across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Suicide Prevention Declaration last year referred to a “concerning upward drift of suicide deaths over the past decade, especially now due to the projected mental health impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida.” However, state data shows the true rate of suicides in Florida actually dropped by just over 9% from 2019 to 2020.

At an event in St. Petersburg in early 2021, the governor and his political allies in the Florida Legislature again referred to risks of suicide increasing during the ongoing pandemic. During the event, DeSantis signed an executive order that effectively ended all local COVID restrictions.

In fact, Florida saw a higher decrease in suicide rates than the national average, which came in at 6%, according to preliminary numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on by the Associated Press. The national trend showed the largest annual decline of suicides across the U.S. in 40 years.

Reopening Florida helped businesses in need, but the potential risk of increased suicides from the pandemic ended up an unfounded concern, at least when it comes to the numbers.

Here’s a look at the numbers in Florida and Tampa Bay to see how the suicide rate changed across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers of suicides shown below are categorized as “all ages,” rather than splitting them by age group for each county.

County Number of Suicides in 2019 Number of Suicides in 2020 Alachua 31 33 Baker 5 4 Bay 35 41 Bradford 6 6 Brevard 137 117 Broward 241 222 Calhoun 1 1 Charlotte 50 37 Citrus 46 38 Clay 43 29 Collier 45 60 Columbia 20 16 DeSoto 5 3 Dixie 4 5 Duval 177 158 Escambia 53 66 Flagler 25 25 Franklin 3 0 Gadsden 12 5 Gilchrist 4 5 Glades 4 2 Gulf 7 4 Hamilton 3 5 Hardee 4 2 Hendry 9 5 Hernando 43 36 Highlands 27 22 Hillsborough 216 187 Holmes 2 7 Indian River 29 31 Jackson 5 12 Jefferson 4 4 Lafayette 0 0 Lake 78 72 Lee 124 130 Leon 33 41 Levy 3 6 Liberty 1 1 Madison 6 3 Manatee 76 67 Marion 79 85 Martin 32 29 Miami-Dade 268 215 Monroe 22 25 Nassau 17 20 Okaloosa 37 40 Okeechobee 8 6 Orange 140 132 Osceola 52 37 Palm Beach 229 171 Pasco 119 103 Pinellas 189 175 Polk 129 94 Putnam 12 22 Santa Rosa 35 48 Sarasota 86 78 Seminole 53 60 St. Johns 53 46 St. Lucie 47 40 Sumter 35 16 Suwanee 12 10 Taylor 2 4 Union 1 5 Volusia 128 118 Wakulla 4 5 Walton 14 9 Washington 4 5 State Total: 3,427 3,113 (Data Source: Florida Department of Health)

Florida saw 314 fewer suicides during 2020. In Tampa Bay, here’s how that broke down county by county:

County Number of Suicides in 2019 Number of Suicides in 2020 Citrus 46 38 Hardee 4 2 Hernando 43 36 Highlands 27 22 Hillsborough 216 187 Manatee 76 67 Pasco 119 103 Pinellas 189 175 Polk 129 94 Sarasota 86 78 (Data Source: Florida Department of Health)

While every county in Tampa Bay saw the suicide rate drop, not every county in Florida reflected the statewide trend.

Bay, Collier, Dixie, Escambia, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Lee, Leon, Levy, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Taylor, Union, Wakulla and Washington counties all saw increases in suicides during the pandemic.

As Florida continues to reopen and vaccinations continue, it remains to be seen if the suicide rates will continue to fall or if they’ll rise again as the state returns to normal.

If you or someone you love is battling depression or thoughts of suicide, help is always available by calling the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).