TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… flying sandwich?

Subway, the popular fast-food chain, unveiled its latest PR stunt taking its sandwiches to new highs — literally.

The “Subway in the Sky,” a new aerial dining experience embodying “The Beast” — a new Deli Hero sub — will be ferrying up to 40 Subway fans per day aboard its brand new flying footlong as they float 1,000 feet above the ground.

“Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip,” the company wrote in a press release.

The unique attraction will stop in cities across the U.S., including Kansas City, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami.

Interested applicants can reserve a seat on and view detailed flight information by visiting Register.SubwayInTheSky.com.