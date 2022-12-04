(WFLA) — Footlong sandwiches have always been a Subway staple, but a footlong cookie? That’s a first.

Subway announced last Wednesday that it would be offering footlong cookies for National Cookie Day, Dec. 4.

The cookies, inspired by the signature sub, would be available at Subway’s Cookieway, a type of pop-up restaurant that only sells Subway’s freshly baked cookies. This year, Cookieway would be present right here in the Sunshine State.

“The Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood will be the country’s National Cookie Day capital,” the company said in a press release. “Cookieway will be open to guests from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 SW 8th Street.”

The cookies include the Subway Cookie Club, the MexiCali, the Monster, and the Great Pickle — each inspired by their sandwich counterparts. The Great Pickle, for example, takes inspiration from the Great Garlic by combining traditionally sweet ingredients with potato chips, bacon crumbles, and dill pickles.

“Bringing together two of Subway’s most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they’re inspired by.”

The cookies will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. The profits will go to the Subway Cares Foundation, which gives grants to local organizations to help children get access to nutritional food, tuition assistance and other opportunities.