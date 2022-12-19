TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after reportedly crashing his truck into a bar in Orlando on Sunday, injuring four people, WESH reports.

Police said Jackson Click, 45, drove a Dodge Ram pickup into the front of the Hideaway Bar around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Click remained at the scene after the crash and was taken into custody. Police said he was “depressed” and told them it was “the stupidest decision I’ve ever made.”

Records show Click was booked into jail on charges of DUI with serious bodily injury with his bond set at $5,000.