TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we approach Memorial Day weekend, drivers in Florida should take extra precautions. Jerry, a car insurance savings app, released a study that shows Florida is the third highest traffic-related death toll during the holiday weekend.

Jerry said it found alcohol and speeding were the leading causes of deadly crashes. It also found nearly half of the fatal crashes nationwide took place in rural areas.

Florida has the third-highest number of Memorial Day traffic fatalities over the past decade, behind Texas and California, the study said.

Jerry said Florida is home to the top three deadliest counties per capital across the U.S. They include Palm Beach County, Broward County and Hillsborough County.

The study showed the deadliest day of the weekend overall is Saturday and Friday night sees the most fatalities per hour.

Jerry said the deadliest hours are between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. with 2 a.m. Sunday ranking as the worst.

