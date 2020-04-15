Study: Oil found in fish 10 years after BP oil spill

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

(CNN) – A new study has revealed disturbing observations about the long-term impact of the 2010 BP oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ten years after the spill, researchers are still finding oil in fish populations.

The study was published recently in the journal, “Nature Scientific Reports.” It examined 2,500 individual fish locations across the gulf. Some of the oil compounds found in the fish can be passed onto future generations through their eggs.

The BP oil spill occurred after an explosion on the BP contracted Transocean Deepwater Horizon oil rig.

Eleven workers on the rig were killed.

The spill released roughly 168 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. It was the second largest in world history.

