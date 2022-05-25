TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is the third most dangerous state for driving during Memorial Day weekend, a new study shows.

The state has the third highest rate of deadly crashes after Texas and California, according to the study by Jerry insurance agency.

Jerry analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on fatal crashes during the holiday weekend period from 2011 through 2020. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau was used to calculate per capita fatalities.

Nationally, deaths from traffic crashes rise about 12% Memorial Day weekend compared to non-holiday weekends, data showed.

Data from the study showed more than 4,100 people across the country were killed in crashes during Memorial Day weekend.

Data also showed the number of traffic fatalities rises throughout each day during the long weekend, peaking around 8 p.m., but remaining elevated until 3 a.m.

According to Jerry, alcohol is involved in more fatal crashes during Memorial Day weekend than the average weekend. Over the past 10 years, 39% of all fatal crashes during the holiday weekend involved at least one driver who had been drinking.

On a county basis, Palm Beach County has the highest fatality rate per capita during the weekend, alongside St. Louis and Fresno counties.