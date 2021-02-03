Students call for resource officers to be removed from schools after teen body slammed

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Students in Osceola County are calling for school resource officers to be removed from all schools.

The call for change comes after a Black student was body slammed by a white resource officer at Liberty High School in Kissimmee last week.

The case garnered national attention and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Students have drafted several demands for the school board, including prohibiting the officers involved from working near children, calling for state legislators to permanently end the school resource officer program and for SRO funding to be spent on counselors and social workers.

Dozens of students, parents and activists attended an Osceola County school board meeting Tuesday night, demanding action be taken.

“We’re really just here today to call to action why we believe school resource officers shouldn’t be in schools and what we believe are other effective solutions to keep the learning environment safe,” Valeria Perez said.

The board didn’t take any specific action during the meeting but they did say they were going to set up a security meeting with the sheriff’s office to go over the case and other issues early next month.

Deputy Ethan Fournier is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into incident.

See the full story in the video player above.