TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A student diver at CDA Technical Institute in Jacksonville drowned Thursday while participating in a low-visibility underwater welding course in the Trout River, according to multiple reports.

Authorities told WTLV the man, who is between 40 and 45-years-old, was participating in a low-visibility diving class when he experienced unidentified complications.

Participants in the diving class are required to be experienced divers, Sgt. Steve Rudlaff of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told WJXT.

The man was pulled out of the water by rescue crews, who attempted CPR before he was taken to UF Health Jacksonville. He was ultimately pronounced dead.

While there were other students and instructors in the water at the time, WTLV reported, there is no evidence of foul play.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.