BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Florida residents spotted a string of lights across the sky on Thanksgiving evening.

X user Mackenzie Brown said she saw the spectacle over Bonita Springs in southwest Florida around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Brown’s video shows a line of lights streaking across the sky.

“What is that? Is it moving?” someone was heard saying in the video. “It’s like it’s all moving as one.”

Brown went to X to ask what the lights were. Several X users said it was an array of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX began launching the satellite network in 2019 to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations across the globe.

If you see something similar in the sky, you can track Starlink satellites online.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay area residents won’t be able to see the satellites in the sky for at least the next five days, according to findstarlink.com.