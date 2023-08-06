TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three bystanders are hospitalized after an argument escalated during a street takeover early Sunday morning in Miami, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Miami-Dade police said shots were fired where a group had gathered for a street takeover.

During the takeover, an altercation broke out between participants which prompted one of the suspects to open fire, hospitalizing three bystanders.

A male and female were reportedly taken to a nearby trauma center in stable condition, while a third victim was taken to a hospital by a friend. The third person was later transported to the trauma center in an unknown condition.

WTVJ reported that the three victims are 19 and 20 years old. They believe the incident began around 5:30 a.m. when cars were seen speeding the wrong way down a street, one block away from Interstate 95.