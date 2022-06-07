TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flooding from Tropical Storm Alex this weekend continued to plague South Florida days after the system passed over the area.

NBC affiliate WTVJ recorded heavy street flooding in the town of Cutler Bay, located in Miami-Dade County. Vehicles could be seen trying to navigate through the water in the town’s streets.

Saturday, the potential tropical cyclone that would later become Alex brought heavy rain to the Miami area, submerging vehicles in the city’s streets. Conditions were so bad that Miami Fire Rescue had to evacuate citizens from their vehicles.

According to WTVJ, several areas reported five to seven inches of rainfall.