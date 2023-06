MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A stranded whale died Wednesday near Marco Island, according to a report.

WBBH in Fort Myers reported that crews were called at about 11:30 a.m. for a whale in distress in Factory Bay near Rose Marina.

The whale, which is either a dwarf sperm whale or pygmy sperm whale, died during the rescue attempt, according to WBBH.

Those who see wildlife in distress should call the FWC immediately.