Stranded migrants rescued by Royal Caribbean cruise ship

TAMPA (CNN) — Crew members from Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Sea rescued a group of migrants stranded in open water Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, it happened roughly 66 miles off Key West. The crew towed the migrant boat to the cruise ship, and the seven men were taken back to Cuba.

Images of the rescue were shot by 9-year-old Skyler Tauber from one of the top decks of the ship. According to Skyler’s father, the rescue took roughly an hour.

Royal Caribbean referred all questions to the Coast Guard, but confirmed that the rescue took place.

