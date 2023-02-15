MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A stolen dump truck slammed into a south Florida home on Tuesday, nearly hitting a 1-year-old baby.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, a mother and her child were inside the home in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood when the crash happened.

Investigators said the truck hit a white sedan before smashing through the living room wall at around 4:30 p.m. Video taken after the incident shows the truck’s front bumper ended up just feet from a playpen, where a 1-year-old was sleeping.

“My motherly instinct kicked in when I went to grab my baby,” the mother told WTVJ in Spanish. “I looked up and the air mattress had exploded. There was debris everywhere and the truck was right in front of me.”

Cell phone video showed the alleged thief pinned to the seat by the steering wheel, but he appeared unharmed. Investigators said both he and the driver of the sedan were taken to the hospital.

Miraculously, no one inside the home was injured in the crash.

WTVJ spoke with Ahmmon Richards, who said the trunk was stolen from the lot of his moving company, College Hunks.

“You see it on, like, the movies and stuff like that, but to have it happen in real life is kind of nerve-wracking,” Richards told WTVJ.

Richards said he was wrapping up his work for the day when he heard an unusual noise in the parking lot.

“I step outside, and I hear our trucks moving,” he told WTVJ. “He saw that I was looking so he — vroom — hit the gas. Gone.”

Richards said he called 911 and ran after the truck. It ended up crashing about a mile away.

“No care for human life,” he told WTVJ. “He didn’t care about going to jail.”

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or indicated what charges he may face.