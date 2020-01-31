Still no sign of missing newborn as search crews comb Everglades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for baby Andrew Caballeiro continues, after authorities say his father abducted him from his Miami home.

The newborn disappeared after his mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were found gunned down in their Miami-Dade home, according to local authorities.

The baby’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, is suspected of those murders. An Amber Alert was issued statewide early Wednesday.

Pasco deputies found Caballeiro’s body Wednesday afternoon in a remote part of the county, more than 300 miles from where he reportedly took the baby while holding an AR-15 rifle. Caballeiro appeared to have shot himself, according to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

An exhaustive search through woods and fields soon followed.

“We had the blood hounds out there searching, the blood hounds had nothing,” Nocco told reporters Wednesday. “There was no indication that the child was in the area.”

Once again, investigators shifted their attention south. Search crews were out in the Everglades Friday, along the route they believe the baby’s father drove, looking for any sign of Andrew.

Back in Miami, the loved ones the newborn has left are holding onto hope.

“If anyone has possession of Andrew, to turn him in and we are not goin to press charges,” said Melchor Izquierdo, one of the infant’s relatives. “It’s all we got left.”

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the murders.