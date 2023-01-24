ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The iconic singer and member of Fleetwood Mac is hitting the road once again for a stint of 14 solo shows this spring.

That’s right, the “Gypsy” singer is going on tour this year, with only a single Florida stop in Orlando.

Nicks is scheduled to perform in Central Florida at the Amway Center on May 25, 2023.

The tour officially kicks off on March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the first arm of the tour concluding on April 5 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The tour will pick back up on May 12 for another stretch of shows ending towards the end of June in Louisville.

While this tour is strictly a solo run for Nicks, she’ll team up alongside Billy Joel for a joint tour that will finish up later this year, meaning there will be some overlap between the two tours.

The last time Nicks took the stage in Florida was back in October with a performance at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. E.T. Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. through the Amway Center, Fan Club, and Live Nation.

According to Ticketmaster, prices for the tour range from $55 to $275. Fans can purchase tickets online by following this link or from the box office at the Amway Center.

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour Dates are as followed: