(NewsNation) — Stephen King doesn’t shy away from making his political opinions known, and now he has a message for Donald Trump: Be nicer.

The best-selling author said it in not-so-nice terms in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Perhaps someone — a judge would be my pick — should tell Trump, ‘Stop being an a******.’”

The post, first reported by Newsweek, was made Thursday after the former president lashed out in a New York City court at the judge presiding over his civil fraud trial. He also went after the district attorney, calling the case a “political witch hunt” and airing other grievances before being cut off by the judge, Arthur Engoron.

Engoron had originally blocked Trump from making a statement during closing arguments given Thursday, but Trump was allowed to speak after a last-ditch plea by his attorney in court. Engoron allowed it, so long as Trump kept his statements relevant to the case.

He did not.

In an extraordinary move for any defendant, Trump not only sought to make his own summation but then brushed past a question from the judge about whether he would follow rules requiring him to keep his remarks focused on matters related to the trial.

“I am an innocent man,” Trump protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds.”

King’s tweet made it clear he didn’t approve of Trump’s statement.

The post was divisive. Some came to the defense of Trump and suggested King take his own advice.

“We tell you all the time and you don’t listen. Why should Trump,” one user replied. Another said “Perhaps, you should look in a mirror?”

Others agreed with King.

“I suspect he’s told that 1,000,000,000 times a day. The problem is he never listens,” one user said. Another replied, “Perhaps someone—a judge would be my pick—should SEND TRUMP TO PRISON.”

Trump’s in-court remarks, which were not televised, ensured a tumultuous final day for a trial over allegations that he habitually exaggerated his wealth on financial statements, deceiving a bank and insurance companies into giving him plum deals.

Engoron said he hoped to have a verdict by Jan. 31. He is deciding the case because state law doesn’t allow for juries in this type of lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.