Statewide early voting begins as Florida grapples with virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Statewide in-person early voting is underway in Florida as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

While some counties already opened early voting sites, by law Saturday was the day all 67 counties had to begin in-person voting ahead of the Aug. 18 primary.

There are no statewide races on the ballot, but voters are picking nominees for Congress and the Legislature as well as local offices.

In-person turnout appears to be light, but vote-by-mail ballots have become popular as COVID-19 continues to plague the state.

Vote-by-mail ballots cast have already exceeded the 2016 primary with another 10 days for people to return them.

