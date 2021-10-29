States sending the most people to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Florida from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Florida.

30. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Mississippi

— #27 most common destination from Florida

29. Maine

Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Maine

— #35 most common destination from Florida

28. Alaska

Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Alaska

— #36 most common destination from Florida

27. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2019: 6,239

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Minnesota

— #31 most common destination from Florida

26. Oklahoma

Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Oklahoma

— #30 most common destination from Florida

25. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Wisconsin

— #26 most common destination from Florida

24. Washington

Moved from Washington to Florida in 2019: 6,870

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Washington

— #18 most common destination from Florida

23. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Arizona

— #21 most common destination from Florida

22. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Florida in 2019: 8,606

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Louisiana

— #25 most common destination from Florida

21. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from South Carolina

— #12 most common destination from Florida

20. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Kentucky

— #22 most common destination from Florida

19. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Missouri

— #23 most common destination from Florida

18. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Connecticut

— #20 most common destination from Florida

17. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Colorado

— #13 most common destination from Florida

16. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Tennessee

— #5 most common destination from Florida

15. Maryland

Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Maryland

— #19 most common destination from Florida

14. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Alabama

— #10 most common destination from Florida

13. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Massachusetts

— #16 most common destination from Florida

12. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Indiana

— #15 most common destination from Florida

11. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Michigan

— #17 most common destination from Florida

10. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Illinois

— #11 most common destination from Florida

9. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Virginia

— #6 most common destination from Florida

8. Texas

Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Texas

— #2 most common destination from Florida

7. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from North Carolina

— #3 most common destination from Florida

6. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from New Jersey

— #14 most common destination from Florida

5. California

Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from California

— #4 most common destination from Florida

4. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335

— 5.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Ohio

— #9 most common destination from Florida

3. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania

— #7 most common destination from Florida

2. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681

— 8.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Georgia

— #1 most common destination from Florida

1. New York