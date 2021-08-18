State will seek death penalty in murder ﻿of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The State Attorney’s Office has announced that they will seek the death penalty in the death of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

The 26-year-old officer was in a hospital after being shot in the head while on patrol in Daytona Beach at the end of June.

Raynor worked with the Port Orange Police Department starting in 2016 before being hired by the Daytona Beach Police Department in February 2019.

Othal Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody and now has an additional charge of first-degree murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Jason Raynor, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and all our brothers and sisters in law enforcement today,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, “and we will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable. Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty.”

Raynor remained in critical condition until his death.