State officials warn about missing package text scheme

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) -If you’ve received a text message telling you a missing package is on the way, don’t fall for it!

State officials are warning people of a new text message scheme affecting Floridians.

Crooks are trying to get precious personal information by sending text messages alerting people to “lost packages” being delivered to their homes by FedEx, USPS or UPS. The texts ask people to click on a link.

With people doing so much ordering online these days, they may begin to wonder if the package is theirs. But law enforcement officials say don’t fall for it, it’s a phishing scam.

The messages will try to lure you in with promises such as free prizes, coupons, gift cards, low or no interest credit cards and paying off your student loans.

You may also get a fake message about suspicious activity on your account, a problem with your payment information, a fake invoice or a fake package delivery notification.

Remember if it’s too good to be true it probably is. To report fraud, visit The Department of Financial Services’ Fraud Free Florida page.

