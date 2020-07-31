State of Florida issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ landfall

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida urging Floridians to prepare as Hurricane Isaias approaches the state’s east coast.
The counties affected by this state of emergency include:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Clay
- Duval
- Flagler
- Indian River
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Nassau
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Putnam
- Seminole
- St. John’s
- St. Lucie
- Volusia
At this time no Tampa Bay area counties have been affected the state of emergency.