State Attorney: Orlando children won’t be prosecuted following arrests at school

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA)—An Orlando police officer’s arrest of two 6-year-olds in unrelated incidents Thursday has prompted an internal investigation, officials say.

Orange and Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala said Monday that there will be no prosecution of of the children on misdemeanor battery charges.

“I can assure you that there will be no criminal prosecution for a misdemeanor battery for these elementary children in my name or on my watch,” Ayala said. “Unlike some, I will not presume guilt or dangerousness of a child based on any demographic.”

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Officer Dennis Turner was working as a School Resource Officer when he made the arrests.

Officials said the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, which Turner did not obtain.

One of the children was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center and then released to family. The other was released and returned to school before he was processed.

Officials did not provide information about the circumstances of either arrest, and they did not say what school was involved.

“There will be an internal investigation regarding these incidents,” a news release from the Orlando Police Department said.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department originally identified one of the children as 8-years old.

