TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.

According to WKMG, a team of archaeologists will travel to Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday to begin their work of identifying the mysterious object.

“We’re not sure what it is, but it’s a large piece of debris probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told NBC affiliate WESH.

Source: WESH/Volusia County Beach Safety

Residents first noticed the long wooden structure after Hurricane Nicole hit the area in November. Some speculated the object is part of an old shipwreck or possibly a dock or pier that washed away in a past storm.

But so far, it’s unclear how old the object is. Officials said it’s possible the debris could have been buried there for decades.

“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.