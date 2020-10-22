Starlink mission launch planned for Thursday afternoon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—A SpaceX launch that was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been rescheduled for Thursday around 12:14 p.m.
The 15th Starlink mission is expected to take off from Cape Canaveral.
Thick clouds will be a concern, and the chances of the launch happening are now at 50%.
