Starlink mission launch planned for Thursday afternoon

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, June 26, 2020. The launch set for later today will deploy approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—A SpaceX launch that was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been rescheduled for Thursday around 12:14 p.m.

The 15th Starlink mission is expected to take off from Cape Canaveral.

Thick clouds will be a concern, and the chances of the launch happening are now at 50%.

