Star Wars hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Star Wars fans this story is for you!

Disney announced Thursday that reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-day, two-night, all-immersive vacation simulating life in the “Star Wars” universe.

Though reservations are set to begin this year, the actual experience won’t open until 2021, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” says Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”

All of this follows last year’s unveiling of “Star Wars”: Galaxy Edge — an expansive Star Wars-themed land in both Disneyland and Disney World.