Star high school quarterback dies after surgery at Florida hospital, report says

ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Roper, a star high school quarterback in Georgia who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery in Florida, according to reports.

The Gainesville Sun reported Roper died at a Gainesville hospital on Wednesday. He was 18.

Roper’s family announced his death on Twitter, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

“Hey guys, it’s the Roper family,” the tweet read. “We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed. He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the time, date and location.”

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

The Falcons said in a statement they were saddened “by the passing of one of our local high school football family members.”

Roper led Roswell High School to a 10-3 record and final top 10 ranking in Georgia’s Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was offered several college scholarships and had received interest from the Florida Gators, according to The Sun.