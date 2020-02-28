St. Petersburg man sentenced to distributing sex-abuse video of infant

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ArrestHandcuffsIMAGE_62343

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for distributing child sex-abuse videos online, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officials say Anthony Davis Stagnitta, 22, had engaged in group conversations in a popular public messaging app online and discussed trading child pornography. On Dec. 3, 2017, he sent a video to the group that depicted the sadistic sexual abuse of an infant.

In April 2018 agents executed a search warrant at Stagnitta’s home in Jacksonville and discovered nearly 3,000 images depicting young children being sexually abused on his cell phone, according to court documents.

Stagnitta was also ordered to pay $132,415 in restitution to victims and to register as a sex offender. Officials say Stagnitta was a former University of North Florida student.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss