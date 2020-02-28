St. Petersburg man sentenced to distributing sex-abuse video of infant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for distributing child sex-abuse videos online, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officials say Anthony Davis Stagnitta, 22, had engaged in group conversations in a popular public messaging app online and discussed trading child pornography. On Dec. 3, 2017, he sent a video to the group that depicted the sadistic sexual abuse of an infant.

In April 2018 agents executed a search warrant at Stagnitta’s home in Jacksonville and discovered nearly 3,000 images depicting young children being sexually abused on his cell phone, according to court documents.

Stagnitta was also ordered to pay $132,415 in restitution to victims and to register as a sex offender. Officials say Stagnitta was a former University of North Florida student.