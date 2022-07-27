TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a home in Fort Myers to forcibly kiss a woman who was doing laundry.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Shawn Pons, of St. Pete, broke into the woman’s home while she was doing laundry, grabbed her from behind, and tried to forcibly kiss her on the cheek.

The woman then ran out of her house in fear and immediately called 911. When deputies arrived, they found a car parked in the driveway and Pons still inside.

During an interview with detectives, Pons said he was in Fort Myers to help his brother with construction.

Pons was arrested and charged with burglary with battery.