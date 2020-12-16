St. Johns County deputy, K-9 handler dies after medical emergency

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A veteran St. Johns County deputy, Coby Seckinger, is being mourned after he died Monday night from an unexpected medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Seckinger was a 16-year employee and served many years as a K-9 handler. He was the human partner to K-9s Max and Drake.

“He will be missed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “On behalf of Sheriff [David] Shoar, Sheriff-Elect [Rob] Hardwick and all of us at the SJSO, our thoughts and prayers go out to Coby’s family and friends as they navigate this loss.”

During his time with the agency, Deputy Seckinger was a recipient of many awards during his tenure, including the rookie of the year, Exceptional Service, Combat, Lifesaving Medals, Sheriff’s Commendations and many letters of commendation.

He was 42-years-old.