Sports items sale sought in case against ally of Rep. Gaetz

FILE — In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. Greenberg has implicated in an investigation with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for their involvement with multiple women who were recruited online and received cash payments for sex. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of dollars in sports memorabilia owned by an associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz could be sold to recoup misused taxpayer money.

Seminole County Attorney Bryant Applegate told the county commission last week that public money was used by former tax collector Joel Greenberg for valuable items including memorabilia signed by the former NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking of a minor and five other federal charges.

His plea agreement with prosecutors requires cooperation in an ongoing sex trafficking probe involving an underage girl that could implicate Gaetz. Gaetz denies wrongdoing.