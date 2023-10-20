ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Spirit Airlines has cancelled dozens of flights at Orlando International Airport – and even more across the country – as crews “perform a necessary inspection.”

Approximately 45 flights were cancelled in Orlando on Friday morning, according to a report from NBC affiliate WESH.

The travel headaches are “expected to last several days,” a statement from Spirit Airlines said.

“We’ve cancelled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft. While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected Guests. Our Guests are advised to monitor their email and check their flight status on spirit.com or the Spirit Airlines App before heading to the airport.” Spirit Airlines statement (obtained by WESH)

Only two flights at Tampa International Airport were affected on Friday: A 2:02 p.m. flight to Dallas-Fort Worth and an 8:05 p.m. flight to Atlantic City.