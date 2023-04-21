TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall advisory Thursday regarding a popular spice that could contain salmonella.

The FDA said the Lipari brand of Grand Cumin tubs could be contaminated with salmonella.

The tubs, which are manufactured by International Food, were sold to retail stores in 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

According to the advisory, the ground cumin tubs have a lot code of 220914601, a universal product code of 094776212620, and a best-by date of September 2024.

Officials said the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services detected salmonella in a sample of the ground cumin.

Salmonella can cause deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Healthy individuals can suffer fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

On rare occasions, those who get infected can risk arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis from the bacteria.

If you have this product, do not use it. Return it to the store.