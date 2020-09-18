SPCA Tampa Bay helps rescue 45 cats, dogs from Louisiana, Pensacola following Hurricane Sally

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The SPCA Tampa Bay is collaborating with the Louisiana SPCA and animal welfare agencies in Pensacola to help bring 45 dogs and cats to Tampa Bay on Friday.

According to SPCA Tampa Bay, its regional rescue team will meet the Louisiana SPCA team in the Tallahassee area where they will then safely transfer the animals to SPCA Tampa Bay’s Largo shelter.

The team will later arrive in Largo around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SPCA Tampa Bay said Hurricane Sally left many shelters powerless and without water.

SPCA Tampa Bay will be rescuing as many as 30 cats and 15 dogs. The cats and dogs were already on the adoption floor and after thorough medical evaluations, some may be available for adoption as early as Sunday.

To learn more about these rescued animals visit spcatampabay.org and follow the rescue team’s efforts on Instagram and on Facebook page at facebook.com/SPCATampaBay.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: