SpaceX launches Turkish comsat aboard Falcon 9 rocket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Turksat 5B mission to geostationary transfer orbit Saturday aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will take off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

According to SpaceX, the mission is targeting a 90-minute launch window beginning Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10:58 p.m. A backup opportunity is available on Sunday, Dec. 19 with the same 90-minute window.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the launch on Facebook and in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 10:45 p.m.

