SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites Thursday morning.

The private space company said Thursday’s launch aborad the Falcon 9 rocket launched 47 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The first stage booster supporting the mission was previously used during the GPS III-3, Turksat-5A, and Transporter 2, missions. It was also used in seven other Starlink missions.

Minutes before launch, SpaceX confirmed its Starlink internet service is actively in use over Ukraine.