SpaceX launches first mission of 2022, deliver stack of Starlink satellites into orbit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched its first mission of 2022 Thursday to deliver 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

The private space flight company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The instantaneous launch window was at 4:49 p.m. EST.

The Starlink satellites are said to deploy 15 minutes and 31 seconds into the flight.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage should land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting Thursday’s mission previously launched GPS III-4, GPS III-5, and Inspiration4.